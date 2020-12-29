340 new cases in Ernakulam

The district recorded 340 new COVID-19 cases and 536 recoveries on Monday.
The active case load is 8,213. Three health workers have newly tested positive. Kothamangalam recorded 14 new cases of the infection, while Thripunithura registered 12.
After having tested over 7,000 samples on December 23, the district’s daily testing figures have been falling. The figure fell to 3,265 tests on December 26, climbed back up a little to 4,754 samples on December 27, and has fallen again to 3,187 samples collected on Monday.
A total of 28,094 people remain in quarantine in the district.
Active cases
Of the people recovering from the infection, 6,665 are at home, 307 are at SLTCs, 195 at FLTCS, and 80 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath