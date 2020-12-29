340 new cases in Ernakulam

The district recorded 340 new COVID-19 cases and 536 recoveries on Monday.

The active case load is 8,213. Three health workers have newly tested positive. Kothamangalam recorded 14 new cases of the infection, while Thripunithura registered 12.

After having tested over 7,000 samples on December 23, the district’s daily testing figures have been falling. The figure fell to 3,265 tests on December 26, climbed back up a little to 4,754 samples on December 27, and has fallen again to 3,187 samples collected on Monday.

A total of 28,094 people remain in quarantine in the district.

Active cases

Of the people recovering from the infection, 6,665 are at home, 307 are at SLTCs, 195 at FLTCS, and 80 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital.