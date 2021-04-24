3,320 test positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam

KOCHI

24 April 2021 23:46 IST

Active caseload 32,167; test positivity rate falls to 21.77%

Ernakulam saw 3,320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with Thrikkakara recording more than 200 cases on the day.

The district’s active caseload has crossed 30,000, and a total of 32,167 people are at present recovering from the infection.

The district’s test positivity rate fell to 21.77% on Saturday from 27.95% on Friday.

A total of 216 people tested positive from Thrikkakara while Maradu recorded 108 new cases. Thripunithura registered 98 new cases, Vazhakulam 81, Vengola 75, and Kothamangalam 74. In the Kochi Corporation area, Palluruthy recorded 76 cases, followed by Fort Kochi with 51, Kaloor with 46, Vyttila with 41 new cases and Kadavanthra with 34. Three health workers and one police officer tested positive on Saturday. The source of infection could not be determined in 42 cases.

As many as 821 people tested negative on the day and 68,947 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 192 fresh admissions were made to hospitals and FLTCs while 109 people were discharged. At COVID care centres at government hospitals, 285 patients are admitted, the CIAL COVID treatment facility is treating 125 patients, and 350 people are being monitored at first and second line treatment centres. At private hospitals, 1,193 patients are under treatment for the infection. As many as 26,814 people are recovering at home.

For testing, 15,250 samples were collected. Though the district’s average testing target had been at 9,990 tests per day, over 15,000 samples are being collected daily over the past few days, according to the district administration. After a mass testing drive was conducted in two phases over four days, the district has been sustaining an effort to test people vulnerable to contracting the infection, particularly those who are regularly in contact with others, in order to detect the maximum number of cases and reduce the chances of spread of the infection.

Consequently, the district’s test positivity rate has been high.