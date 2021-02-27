332 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

27 February 2021 02:05 IST

345 persons recover from illness

Ernakulam saw 332 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 6,950 samples were sent for testing.

As many as 345 people tested negative on the day, while 9,072 people are recovering from the infection. A total of 7,888 people are recovering at home, 36 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 55 patients are at PVS Hospital, and 405 patients are being treated at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 120 people are being monitored and 154 people are at SLTCs.

Thrikkakara recorded 19 new cases on Friday, Piravom 13, and Vengoor 12. Angamaly, Kalamassery and Nedumbassery registered 10 new cases each.

The vaccination for polling officials in the district will take place on March 1, 2 and 3.