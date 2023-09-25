HamberMenu
33 health and wellness centres to come up in Kochi shortly

Locations and buildings from which the centres will function identified; funds to be released by the Finance Commission

September 25, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 33 health and wellness centres will start functioning in the Kochi Corporation area shortly, thus strengthening the public health sector in the city.

The civic authorities have identified the locations and buildings from which the centres will function. Funds for the wellness centres will be released by the Finance Commission.

Each centre will get an aid of ₹25 lakh. The civic body has already completed the selection process for health workers, who will run the centres. The rank lists of those who have been selected will come up for approval of the Corporation council on Tuesday.

The Corporation has identified 33 areas in the city where no healthcare institution of the civic body exists. The primary health centres in these locations will be upgraded as health and wellness centres under the scheme, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Corporation.

The civic body at present runs 13 health centres. Six hospitals are also managed by the Corporation including those at Edappally, Palluruthy, Kochi City, Karuvelipady, and Fort Kochi. These areas will be excluded while setting up wellness centres, he said.

The proposal is to upgrade public health centres to poly clinics. The services of two specialists will be available at the centres. Each centre will have a medical officer, a staff nurse, a multi-purpose worker, and a cleaning staff. Outpatient clinics will also be available at the wellness centres. Each unit will be complete with a waiting area, outpatient room, pharmacy, dressing and immunisation rooms, and an outpatient registration area. Adequate infrastructure facilities will also be arranged at the centres.

