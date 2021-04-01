327 fresh COVID cases reported in Ernakulam

Kochi

01 April 2021 21:19 IST

A total of 327 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

Two health workers were among the infected. Thrikkakara recorded 22 new cases, Maradu 11, and Kalamassery and Koovapady ten each. Elamkunnapuzha registered eight new cases.

With 157 people testing negative on the day, the district’s active caseload stood at 2,401. As many as 21 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 29 are at PVS Hospital, and 188 are at private hospitals. A total of 1,639 people are recovering at home, 99 patients are at SLTCs and 26 are at FLTCs.

Advertising

Advertising

For testing, 8,118 samples were collected.