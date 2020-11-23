325 new cases, 517 recoveries in district

As many as 325 new COVID-19 cases and 517 recoveries were recorded in Ernakulam on Monday.

Thrikkakara registered 17 cases of the infection. Kunnathunad and Angamaly also recorded over 10 cases each on the day.

While 24,625 people remain in quarantine, the district’s active case load is 8,746.

For testing, 3,756 samples were sent on Monday. A total of 6,916 people are recovering at home, 106 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 22 patients at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 49 at PVS Hospital and 644 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres.

The district has recorded 61,094 confirmed cases of the infection and 201 deaths so far.