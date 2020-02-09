320 under observation for nCoV in district

There are 320 people under observation in Ernakulam for possible novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection. A communication from the Public Relations Department said that 12 more people were asked to confine themselves to their homes on Saturday after they returned from the virus-afflicted areas in China recently.

At the same time, four people, who were under observation, have been relieved after 28 days of observation, the communication added. None of the people under observation have shown symptoms of the infection even as sixteen samples, including 15 from the students who arrived from China early on Saturday morning, were sent to the virology lab in Alappuzha.

Control room

The district control room opened to handle calls relating to coronavirus infection received 55 calls on Saturday, the communication said.

The control room has also the services of mental health experts and counsellors. Thirty-nine people were given counselling over phone on Saturday. The control room numbers are: 0484 2368802 / 2428200/ 2425508.