3,194 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 13.69%

Around 3,194 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 3,110 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 78 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 13.69%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Kavalangad (123), Thrikkakara (82), Puthenvelikkara (78), Thripunithura (77), Rayamangalam (65), Malayattoor-Neeleswaram (63), Chendamangalam (61), Payipra (59), Kalady (57), Kothamangalam (54), Ezhikkara (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Karuvelipady, Kumbalanghi, Ayappankavu, Maradi, and Vengoor, according to an official release.

Around 30,985 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 23,327 tests were conducted on Tuesday.