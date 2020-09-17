319 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

8 health workers, 2 private hospital staffers among infected

A total of 319 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam district on Wednesday and 309 of them contracted the infection locally.

Eight health workers and two workers of a private hospital were among the newly-infected, while 371 patients, including four from other districts, recovered from the disease.

With 1,386 persons having been brought under the disease surveillance, Ernakulam had 22,076 under observation.

As many as 203 patients were admitted to CFLCs/hospitals in the district on Wednesday while 281 were discharged.

The total number of patients in the district stood at 3,240, of which 1,233 were convalescing at home. On Wednesday, 1,968 samples were sent for testing while private laboratories and hospitals collected 1,364 samples.