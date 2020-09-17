Kochi

319 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Staff members in personal protective gear handle the casuatly registration desk at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday.

Staff members in personal protective gear handle the casuatly registration desk at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

A total of 319 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam district on Wednesday and 309 of them contracted the infection locally.

Eight health workers and two workers of a private hospital were among the newly-infected, while 371 patients, including four from other districts, recovered from the disease.

With 1,386 persons having been brought under the disease surveillance, Ernakulam had 22,076 under observation.

As many as 203 patients were admitted to CFLCs/hospitals in the district on Wednesday while 281 were discharged.

The total number of patients in the district stood at 3,240, of which 1,233 were convalescing at home. On Wednesday, 1,968 samples were sent for testing while private laboratories and hospitals collected 1,364 samples.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 12:18:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/319-new-covid-19-cases-in-ernakulam/article32624617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story