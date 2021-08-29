3,178 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam; test positivity rate at 16.43%

As many as 3,178 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Sunday as the test positivity rate stood at 16.43%.

There were six cases in which the infected persons came from outside the State while 3,146 were cases of local spread. Six health workers, a police officer, and 29 migrant workers were among the freshly infected, said a communication from the district health authorities. There were 20 cases in which the source of infection is not known.

Vengoor reported the highest number of cases at 91 while Karumalloor reported 88 cases, Thrikkakara 87, Kalamassery 78, Thripunithura 58, Kothamangalam 51, Piravom 47, Kumbalanghi and Palluruthy 36 each, Nedumbassery 29, Perumbavoor 27, Chellanam 24, Palarivattam and Muvattupuzha 22 each, Fort Kochi 20, Kadavanthara 18, Kumbalam 16, Ernakulam North and Mattancherry 14 each, and Eloor 11. Thevara, Poonithura, Maneed, Edakochi, Kuttampuzha, Mulavukad, Karuvelippadi and Ayyappankavu were among the places where less than five cases were reported on Sunday, said the communication.

A total of 2,022 people were declared free of the infection on Sunday while 4,485 people came under observation in homes. There were 42,495 people under observation in homes as of Sunday.

The number of people admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres on Sunday stood at 180. As many as 137 people were discharged from such centres on the day. There are 23,953 people under treatment in the district, excluding the fresh cases reported on Sunday. A total of 19,341 samples have been sent for tests from various institutions in the district.