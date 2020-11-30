317 new infections, 518 recoveries in district

KOCHI

30 November 2020 22:30 IST

A total of 317 people were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV2 on Monday, while 518 patients recovered.

Of the new patients, the source of infection of 66 remained unknown. There were two health workers among the newly infected.

Thripunithura topped the areas with fresh cases, adding 14 more cases, while Kuttampuzha and Thuravur recorded 13 cases each and Vyttila 12.

The district had 8,118 COVID-19 cases as on Monday. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 111 while 1,806 were added to the list of people under disease surveillance.

As many as 6,367 of the patients were recuperating at home.

A fresh lot of 3,478 samples were sent from the district for testing on the day.