31,688 students to appear for SSLC exams in Ernakulam

Testing times: Disinfection work on at St. Antony’s High School, Kacheripady, Kochi, on Monday ahead of the SSLC examinations on Tuesday.

KOCHI

25 May 2020 22:36 IST

320 exam centres in district

A total of 31,688 students will appear in the district in SSLC examinations that will be held at 320 centres from May 26 to 28.

The exams had been postponed due to the lockdown. Teachers have been appointed to oversee the exams that will be held in 55 clusters. Question papers have been kept safe in treasuries, while squads have been deployed to ensure that everything goes as scheduled.

The maximum number of students, 510, are appearing for the examinations at the the SNDP High School, Udayamperoor, while there are just three students at the Government Sanskrit High School in Thripunithura.

