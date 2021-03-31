316 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

31 March 2021 20:31 IST

A total of 316 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

There were 232 recoveries.

Two health workers were among the infected. Kalamassery and Thrikkakara reported 12 cases each followed by Thripunithura which saw 11 new infections.

Advertising

Advertising

The district had a total of 2,241 infections as on Wednesday and 5,458 samples were sent for testing.