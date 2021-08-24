3,149 test positive in Ernakulam

TPR at 16.37%; active caseload 15,284

Around 3,149 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 3,099 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 40 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 16.37%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Kalamassery (81), Thrikkakara (81), Thripunithura (79), Rayamangalam (76), Payipra (75), Keezhmad (70), Palluruthy (65), Vadakkekara (60), Kadungalloor (57), Koothattukulam (54), Asamanoor (53), Edathala (53), Puthrika (53), Puthenvelikkara (52), Elankunnapuzha (51), and Udayamperoor (50).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Chalikavattam, Poonithura, Kuzhippilli, Maneed, Ramamangalam, Ayappankavu, Karuvelipady, Chakkaraparambu, and Nayarambalam, according to an official release.

Around 15,284 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 19,234 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday.