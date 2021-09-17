3,143 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 17.13%

KOCHI

17 September 2021 23:20 IST

As many as 3,143 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

A total of 3,092 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 38 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 17.13%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (138), Thripunithura (104), Kottuvally (95), Chendamangalam (84), Payipra (84), Parakadavu (71), Pallipuram (69), Piravom (65), Kothamangalam (62), Alangad (60), Kottapady (58), Nellikuzhi (56), North Paravur (56), Kunnukara (53), Edathala (51), Karumaloor (51).

Advertising

Advertising

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Karuvelipady, Kuzhippilli, Aarakuzha, Edakkatuvayal, Chalikavattam, Panampilly Nagar, Palakuzha, Mulavukad, Asamanoor, Kalady, Ayappankavu, Panayappilli, Pindimana, and Poonithura, according to an official release.

As many as 25,497 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.