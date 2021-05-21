3,102 fresh cases in Ernakulam, TPR at 24%

11 health workers among newly infected; 3,118 people recover

With 3,102 new COVID cases on Friday, Ernakulam recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 24.18%, when 12,831 tests were done.

A total of 50,522 people are recovering from the infection, either at home or at COVID treatment facilities.

Eleven health workers, one police officer, and seven CISF personnel were among those who tested positive on Friday. Of those who tested positive, 115 were from Thrikkakara, 89 were from Palluruthy, 85 from Vengola, 75 each from Elamkunnapuzha and Maradu, 73 from Thripunithura, 70 from Fort Kochi, and 66 from Pallipuram. Chellanam recorded 63 new cases on Friday.

As many as 3,118 people were considered to have recovered, and 307 were discharged from hospitals and other treatment facilities. A total of 1,08,409 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 547 people are admitted in ICUs, a marginal drop from 554 on Thursday. As many as 217 new admissions were made to hospitals and other treatment centres on Friday.

While 42,665 people are recovering at home, 2,347 are admitted in private hospitals, and 1,639 are at domiciliary care centres and first- and second-line treatment centres. A total of 70 patients are recovering at INHS Sanjivani, and 699 are at government hospitals.

Of the 2,639 beds available for COVID treatment at government facilities, 1,563 are at domiciliary care centres, 475 are at first-line treatment centres, 250 are at second-line treatment centres, and 369 are at government hospitals.

So far, a total of 657 people have succumbed to the infection in the district, according to figures from the Health Department.