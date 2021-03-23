310 recoveries, 178 new cases in Ernakulam

Mulavukad recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the district on Tuesday, with 10 persons testing positive.

Kothamangalam and Thripunithura registered nine cases each, while seven people tested positive from Thrikkakara.

A total of 178 people tested positive on Tuesday, and no new cases were recorded among health workers.

While 310 people have tested negative, 2,800 people are currently recovering from the infection. For testing, 7,054 samples were collected.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 2,264 are at home, 23 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 22 are at PVS Hospital, nine are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and 10 patients are at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital. The number of people recovering at first-line treatment centres has dropped to nine. As many as 9,822 people remain in quarantine.