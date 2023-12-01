HamberMenu
310 applications resolved on second day of Jana Sadas in Maradu

December 01, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second day of Jana Sadas, an adalat organised by the United Democratic Front-ruled Maradu municipality, conceived as an alternative to the State government’s Navakerala Sadas, witnessed resolution of 310 applications from the public on Thursday.

This followed a similar initiative held on Wednesday. The municipality claimed to have resolved 570 applications across the two events so far.

Among the applications received at the event was for a life-saving oxygen concentrator. This was immediately arranged by the municipality much to the relief of Raveendran, a resident of Division 33 of the municipality, who had submitted the application. Once his purpose was served, the oxygen concentrator will be handed over to the palliative care unit of the municipality.

“The second Jana Sadas also witnessed enthusiastic participation of people just like the first one,” said Maradu municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil.

The next Jana Sadas, to be held on Saturday, will address the issues of residents of Division 1 and Divisions 28 to 33.

