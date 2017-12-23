31 start-up projects to get funding

A total of 31 start-ups and student teams from all over the State will get financial assistance of ₹2.64 crore for their presentations on a range of innovative technology solutions at the 8th Grand Idea Day, conducted by the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) in the city to select technology that is relevant and scalable ideas across various domains.

From the 49 grand ideas from start-ups/students which were selected from 241 applications, 31 were considered for funding, said a press release here.

“The Idea Day is a solution for the start-ups, which were finding it hard to find a source for funding and promote their products. Forty-nine start-ups and students from colleges presented their ideas for projects in four categories,” said Ashok Panjikaran, manager at KSUM.

Start-ups from Kerala presented solutions across different sectors, including hardware, IoT, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), platforms and aggregators, Blockchain, AR/VR and Artificial Intelligence, he said. These are start-ups and innovators working on their ideas and those trying to ‘productise’ their concept or scale up their existing products.

Experts from each field evaluated the projects and selected the best ideas for financial assistance. The amount to be given to each start-up will be decided according to the nature of the projects presented.