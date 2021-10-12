31 kg of ganja seized in major haul; two held

Consignment sent through courier from Andhra Pradesh

In a major drug bust, the Ernakulam rural police on Monday seized 31 kg of ganja smuggled in through courier and arrested two persons from Kunnuvazhi in Perumbavoor.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Muneer, 27, of Kothamangalam, and Arshad, 35, of Marampilly. They were arrested when they turned up to collect the parcel and their car was also seized.

The police had laid a trap to nab them when they came up to collect the parcel found to have been sent from Kakkinada in Andhra Pradesh. The contraband had come in three big parcels in the guise of clothes inside which ganja was stacked in small satchels packed like towels.

A special squad had already been formed to probe potential drug smuggling into rural limits after a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

“It so happened that the police had received information about the arrival of a suspicious courier and had been lying in wait to nab the ones coming to collect it. The arrested persons were already on the police radar for their suspected links with drug deals though whether they have cases against them in the past remains to be verified,” said police sources.

The courier was found to have been sent by someone named Dharma Theja to one Vimal of Marampilly in Aluva and a phone number to contact was also given. However, the police suspect the address was fake and the accused had come to collect the consignment after being authorised by the person for whom it was meant for.

“Whether the arrested themselves had sent it as parcel from Andhra Pradesh also remains to be verified since that was a lot more safer considering the extensive checking to be evaded if it was to be smuggled in personally,” said sources.

This was probably for the first time drug was smuggled in via courier in Ernakulam rural police limits. “We will check whether more such parcels had come in the past. A comprehensive probe will also be conducted about the couriering of the parcel,” said Mr. Karthik.

The police suspect the involvement of more people in the smuggling and expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Earlier this year, the rural police had seized 140 kgs of ganja in two separate seizures from Angamaly and Avoli.

A team led by Narcotic Cell DySP Zachariah Mathew, Perumbavoor Inspector Ranjth Raju, and members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) had made the seizure.