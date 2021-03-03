306 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam saw 306 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 7,562 samples were sent for testing.
The test positivity rate (TPR) hovers at a little over 4%. Four health workers newly tested positive.
With 470 people testing negative on Tuesday, the district’s active case load is at 8,415.
Of the people recovering from the infection, 7,347 are at home, 32 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 58 patients are at PVS Hospital. Three patients are being treated at the Aluva District Hospital, while nine are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital.
At private hospitals, 345 people are recovering.
A total of 24,245 people remain in quarantine in the district.
