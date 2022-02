KOCHI

11 February 2022 02:25 IST

Ernakulam reported 3,012 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As many as 2,232 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 768 cases, according to an official communication.

The number of active cases in the district was 35,640 as on Thursday, and 38,768 persons were under home isolation, it said.

