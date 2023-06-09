3,000 families in Eloor brought under ambit of free drinking water scheme

June 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 3,000 families in Eloor affected by shortage of pure drinking water owing to the industrial pollution of water sources have been brought under the ambit of the free drinking water scheme.

The project was proposed by the monitoring committee appointed by the Supreme Court that recommended various measures to check industrial pollution in 2004. As many as 2,144 families in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 29, 30, and 31 were enrolled under the scheme in 2009, and around 500 litres of water was provided free of cost to each family daily.

“We have now approved a list of 3,000 families in the nine wards under the free drinking water scheme. The confusion over the beneficiaries has been removed,” said Eloor municipality chairman A.D. Sujil.

The initial list was revised in July 2019 to bring 2,870 families under the purview of the scheme. It was enhanced to 3,000 by submitting an additional list of 130 families in November 2021. The scheme is being implemented in association with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB). Benefits under the scheme will be available from the date of finalisation of the list. Camps will be held in the nine wards from June 15 to July 7 to rectify anomalies in the list of beneficiaries available with the KWA and the municipality.