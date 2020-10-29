300 acres of fallow land in Panayikkulam to be brought under cultivation

KOCHI

29 October 2020 01:26 IST

About 300 acres in Panayikkulam, near Aluva, which has been lying fallow for more than 30 years, will be brought under cultivation, thanks to the newly formed ‘Farmers’ Club’.

The Karichal paddy collective (paada sekharam) is under the ownership of more than 50 farmers, who have not been able to raise crops in the field for the last several decades. Paddy was not cultivated because it was not profitable to do so for various reasons, ranging from high labour cost to lack of availability of workers.

However, a group of farmers with the help of the Cooperative Farmers Bank at Kongorpilly and the Krishi Bhavan has decided to bring around 100 acres under paddy cultivation in the initial stage. Work on planting paddy in the remaining 200 acres is also being taken up.

Advertising

Advertising

The area was known as the source of rice and centre of paddy cultivation in the past. With the migration of people to other places, paddy cultivation was abandoned to a large extent.