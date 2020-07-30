30 persons contract virus through local spread

KOCHI

30 July 2020 23:51 IST

District records two deaths

Nearly 30 persons in Ernakulam, who were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, contracted the virus through contact. The district reported a total of 34 COVID-19 cases.

They include those residing in Alangad, Vazhakulam, Kalady, Kalamassery, Ashamanoor, Edathala, Nayaramablam, Choornikkara, Thurvaur, Koothattukulam, Fort Kochi, Alangad, Thrikkakara, Kunnukara, Nedumbassery, Eloor, and Mattancherry. Over 790 persons who were tested positive for the virus are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

As many as 105 persons were discharged from various hospitals, and 69 were cured of the infection on Thursday. Around 470 persons are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas flagged off emergency mobile medical teams to ensure care and treatment under the National Health Mission initiative on Thursday. The vehicles, to be deployed in five centres across the district, will be equipped with facilities like pulse oximeter and PPE kits. Each vehicle will have a doctor and a nurse. The services will be offered in accordance with the directives of the Health Department.

Two deaths

The district recorded two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

Eliyamma, 85, of Karingachira died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, around 8 p.m. She was admitted to the hospital on July 23, according to an official release.

Bipathu, 65, of Vazhakulam also succumbed to the illness at a private hospital in Aluva. She was undergoing cancer treatment. The infection was confirmed after her swabs were tested after her death. The last rites were held as per the COVID-19 protocol, according to the Health authorities.