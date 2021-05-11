30 local bodies yet to take action against roadside waste dumping

Local Self-Government dept. pulls up panchayats for inaction

Thirty grama panchayats in Ernakulam have failed to take steps against dumping of waste in public places, according to an assessment by the Local Self-Government Department.

The erring local bodies include Ayavana, Elankunnapuzha, Avoili, Valakom, Aarakuzha, Kadamakudi, Payipra, Kaloorkad, Mulavukad, Manjaloor, Alangad, Aaradi, Vengoor, Okkal, Chottanikkara, Koovapadi, Varapuzha, Udayamperoor, Rayamangalam, Kadungalloor, Karumalloor, Cheranalloor, Vengola, Nedumbassery, Chittattukara, Ezhikkara, Vadakkekara, Kottuvalli, Choornikkara and Edathala. The performance evaluation of the waste management scenario was held in April. The department has pulled up 18 local bodies for not acting against dumping of waste in waterbodies. The grama panchayats figuring in the list include Elanji, Elankunnapuzha, Arakuzha, Malayatoor-Neeleswaram, Kalloorkad, Alangad, Vengoor, Mulanthuruthy, Varapuzha, Udayamperoor, Karumaloor, Cheranalloor, Kindimana, Kottapadi, Kavalangad, Chittatukara and Kottuvalli.

The department has directed the Director of Panchayats to ask for an action-taken report from these local bodies. The Deputy Director of Panchayats in Ernakulam has to direct the secretaries of the local bodies to remove waste in public places and waterbodies without delay. A performance audit of these local bodies must be carried out by supervisors deputed by the Deputy Director of Panchayats.

A report on the action taken against those responsible for the dumping of waste along public spots and waterbodies should be submitted before the department.

The assessment revealed that the local bodies that include Ayavana, Avoli, Arakuzha, Payipra, Kaloorkad, Manjaloor, Alangad, Maradi, Varapuzha, Rayamangalam, Karumaloor, Kadungalloor, Cheranalloor, Chittatukara and Kottuvali have failed to act against open burning of waste. The local bodies have to entrust the junior superintendent/assistant secretary/head clerk to initiate action against those responsible for open burning of waste. The Deputy Director of Panchayats in the district has to issue orders authorising these officials to act against violators, according to an order issued by the department.