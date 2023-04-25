30 Kudumbashree workers get jobs in Water Metro

April 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Thirty Kudumbashree workers have found placements in the Kochi Water Metro project.

Eighteen of them are in the ticketing section while the rest are part of the housekeeping section, according to a communication. More Kudumbashree workers would get job opportunities with the extension of services, it said.

Those who have received placements are part of the neighbourhood groups in Kochi East, South, Mulavukad and Elankunnapuzha. They got the opportunity through the Kudumbashree Initiative for Business Solutions’ Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postings were given as per the educational qualifications of the women. As many as 262 women had received jobs at Vyttila Mobility Hub, Department of Industries and Kerala Institute of Local Administration through the Society. A total of 555 Kudumbashree workers are currently employed in various sections of the Kochi Metro.