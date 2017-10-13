30 govt schools to get free copies of The Hindu In School

Aimed at enabling equal access to information and to build a strong foundation for a generation of children who can make informed choices, The Hindu In School was launched at 30 government schools in the district on Thursday.

The copies are sponsored by the Coconut Development Board (CDB) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. CDB publicity officer Mini Mathew inaugurated the initiative by handing over copies to the principal, faculty members, and students of Sree Rama Varma (SRV) Vocational Higher Secondary School here.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Mini called upon students to grow up as citizens who were in the know about the happenings around them.

Welcoming the gathering, principal Jijo John said most TV channels focused on the same kind of discussions, whereas a newspaper like The Hindu engaged readers with news and views, besides updating them on developments in science and technology.

He also recalled an occasion when a coconut sapling was planted on the school premises on World Coconut Day under the aegis of CDB and The Hindu three years ago and how it had grown into a tree now.