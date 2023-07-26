ADVERTISEMENT

₹30 cr. sanctioned for June salaries at KSRTC, govt. tells HC

July 26, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Government is evolving a method to bring the public transport utility back on track, court told

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that ₹30 crore had been sanctioned for paying the remaining salary of the KSRTC employees for the month of June. When the cases relating to the salary and pension payments came up before Justice Devan Ramachandran, the Special Government Pleader submitted that sufficient amount had been disbursed for pension payment at the KSRTC. The government would decide on a proposal of the KSRTC for ₹130 crore, subject to the fiscal position. The government was in dire straits financially since it was yet to receive the amount expected from the Centre. The government was in fact evolving a method to bring the KSRTC back on track.

Biju Prabhakar, CMD of the corporation, who was present online, submitted that unless ₹130 crore and other benefits were sanctioned, it would be difficult to pay employees’ salaries in the coming months. The court asked the government to inform it about the decision on the KSRTC proposal, seeking a financial assistance of ₹130 crore, by the next posting day.

On August 16

The court also made it clear that the petitioners may approach the court for an early hearing of the petitions if they were not paid salary by June 31. The court posted the cases for further hearing on August 16.

