3% rise in suicides in State in 2021

Once the Onam festivities are over and yet another World Suicide Prevention Day comes around this Saturday, Kerala will have something serious to ponder over as it has recorded almost a 3% rise in suicide rate in 2021 compared to the year before as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In absolute numbers, suicides in Kerala rose from 8,500 in 2020 to 9,549 the year after, accounting for nearly 5.8% of the total 1,64,033 suicides in the country. For the third year running, the State retained the fifth position in terms of rate of suicides per one lakh population and at 26.9 it was more than double that of the national rate of 12. In 2019, the rate of suicide in Kerala was 24.3 compared to the national rate of 10.4.

Even more dismal was the fact that while the average national rate of suicides registered a rise of just 0.7% in 2021 compared to the previous year, it jumped almost by 3% from 24 to 26.9 in Kerala. “It is a significant rise and one has to assume that the pandemic and the accompanying economic and social fallout also had a critical impact. Cosmetic steps for the emotional wellbeing of people will hardly make a difference as there have been for long telltale signs of a potential surge in suicides warranting proactive long-term measures,” said C.J, John, noted psychiatrist.

Kerala ranked third in terms of high share of suicides due to family problems and at 47.7% it was more than the national average of 33.2%. Kerala witnessed 4,552 suicides owing to illness and the State’s share of 21% on this count was also higher than the national average of 18.6%.

The State reported 12 mass family suicides, which was the fourth highest after Tamil Nadu (33), Rajasthan (25), and Andhra Pradesh (22). Out of the 39,333 suicides by persons educated up to matriculate or secondary level, 9.6%, the third highest, was reported in Kerala.

That drug abuse and alcohol addiction, which at 6.4% has emerged as the third biggest among the known causes of suicide nationally should set alarm bells ringing for Kerala considering the worsening drug menace in the State.

Mr. John said that it was high time for the government to set a protocol in offering victims of attempt to suicide mental health assistance in keeping with Section 115 of the Mental Health Care Act. He said that while the Act calls for presuming that any person who attempts to commit suicide, unless proven otherwise, to have severe stress, this is far from being enforced.