3 more positive cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

01 June 2020 23:58 IST

Condition of 80-year-old patient worsens

Three persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

One is a 38-year-old woman from Kuruppampady who had reached here from Kuwait on May 27. She had been quarantined at a COVID care centre and was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, after she developed symptoms on May 28.

The other patient is a crew member of Air India Express. The 49-year-old Thevara native was working in the Gulf sector of the airlines and was tested positive for the disease during a routine check-up. She too was moved to the MCH.

The third positive case is a 31-year-old from Palarivattom. He had driven a tempo traveller that brought 12 persons from Mumbai to various parts of Kerala on May 15. All the 12 passengers had tested positive for the virus. He had been in quarantine since his arrival here. Though asymptomatic, he was advised to undergo the test. He was shifted to the MCH after the disease was confirmed. As many as 33 patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district. Ninety-three are in hospital isolation, including eight persons who were added to the list on Monday.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin issued by the MCH indicated that the condition of the 80-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment in the corona ICU, had deteriorated as the infection has affected her heart and kidneys. On ventilator support, doctors are trying to maintain the oxygen level in her body.