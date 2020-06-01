Kochi

3 more positive cases in Ernakulam

Condition of 80-year-old patient worsens

Three persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

One is a 38-year-old woman from Kuruppampady who had reached here from Kuwait on May 27. She had been quarantined at a COVID care centre and was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, after she developed symptoms on May 28.

The other patient is a crew member of Air India Express. The 49-year-old Thevara native was working in the Gulf sector of the airlines and was tested positive for the disease during a routine check-up. She too was moved to the MCH.

The third positive case is a 31-year-old from Palarivattom. He had driven a tempo traveller that brought 12 persons from Mumbai to various parts of Kerala on May 15. All the 12 passengers had tested positive for the virus. He had been in quarantine since his arrival here. Though asymptomatic, he was advised to undergo the test. He was shifted to the MCH after the disease was confirmed. As many as 33 patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district. Ninety-three are in hospital isolation, including eight persons who were added to the list on Monday.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin issued by the MCH indicated that the condition of the 80-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment in the corona ICU, had deteriorated as the infection has affected her heart and kidneys. On ventilator support, doctors are trying to maintain the oxygen level in her body.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 12:00:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/3-more-positive-cases-in-ernakulam/article31726720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY