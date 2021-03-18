3 more held in case of attempt to rob jeweller

The Kothamangalam police arrested three more accused in a case relating to the robbing of a jewellery owner at gunpoint. The arrested were identified Nidhin Antony aka Thumps, 33, of Poonithura, Antony Rejoy, 35, of Cheranalloor, and Eldho Mathew, 43, of Idukki. The incident took place near the Thankalam Mar Baselios Dental College on February 1 when the gang waylaid the jeweller while he was on his way from Rajakumari in Idukki to Thrissur to buy gold.

The gang plotted the operation and blocked the jeweller’s car using the two cars in which they travelled in the knowledge that he had money with him. However, the attempt was foiled by the jeweller.

The key accused in the case, Sabu, had already been arrested. The police suspect the involvement of seven accused out of which three more remain to be nabbed. A special team formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik, made the arrest.

The team led by Muvattupuzha DySP C.G. Sanilkumar; Kothamangalam Inspector B. Anil; sub inspectors P.C. Anoop Mon and Rajesh; assistant sub inspectors Shibu, Sidharthan Nambiar, Reghunath, Biju John, and Nuashad, and civil police officers Anoop, Ranjith, Dileep, Sreejith, and Rithesh made the arrest.