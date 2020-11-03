3 kg of gold seized at airport

Personnel from the Air Customs Intelligence seized 3 kgs of gold, estimated to be worth ₹1.20 crore, from three passengers, who arrived here at the Cochin International Airport from Dubai in three separate flights on Tuesday. The passengers had attempted to smuggle in the gold after hiding it in their bodies.
The flow of passengers attempting to smuggle in gold through the international airport here has continued uninterrupted. There have been substantial gold seizures despite the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on international flights. The customs sleuths had seized more than 7 kgs of gold on two occasions in March and on another occasion in August.
In a more remarkable case, Customs personnel had seized more than 5 kgs of gold which was hidden in dumb-bells. The incident in December 2019 had highlighted the large demand for precious metal even as international prices had ruled high. The two passengers, who tried to smuggle in the gold, had arrived from Kuwait.
