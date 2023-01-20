ADVERTISEMENT

₹3-crore grant for researchers at Cusat, C-DAC

January 20, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved the project ‘Electric Propulsion System for Energy Efficient Houseboats’ worth around ₹3.3 crore prepared by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the Centre for Development in Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

It is part of the third phase of the National Power Electronics Technology Mission (NaMPET). Of the ₹3.3 crore, ₹22.86 lakh has been earmarked for the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, for design and water testing of the electric propulsion system for houseboats, according to an official release.

The project consists of a feasibility study, design, and construction of two/three electric houseboats. Preliminary work for the two-year project has started, it said.

Sigi. C. Joseph, Scientist, C- DAC; and Dr. Rajesh. P. Nair, Department of Ship Technology, are the chief researchers of the project. Arvind K.R. and Mohammad Ashiq, assistant professors in the Department of Ship Technology, are the co-investigators. Dr. C.B. Sudhir, Kerala Maritime Board-approved consultant and adjunct faculty member of Ship Technology, Cusat, is the technical advisor.

