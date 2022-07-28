Kochi

3 convicted in Kalamassery bus-burning case

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 28, 2022 20:42 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:42 IST

The three accused in the Kalamassery bus-torching case were convicted by the special court for the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday.

The accused, Thadiyantavide Nazeer, Sabir Buhari, and Thajudin, were convicted under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (conspiracy), Section 121 A (conspiracy committed for waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the government of India), Section 16 (1) (b) (punishment for terrorist act), and Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (punishment for conspiracy).

K. Kamanees, the special judge, will pronounce the punishment on August 1.

The prosecution case was that the accused had set on fire a bus of the Tamil Nadu government, operating between Ernakulam and Salem, seeking support for their demand for releasing Abdul Nasir Maudani, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, who was detained in the Coimbatore jail during 2005.

The NIA, according to a release, succeeded in establishing that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation for the continued detention of Mr. Maudani.

The accused assembled on September 8, 2005 at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan at the instance and instigation of the accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, wife of Mr. Maudani, to set the bus on fire. Sufia is the 10th accused in the case. The NIA had chargesheeted 13 persons in this case in 2010.

