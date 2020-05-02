3 booked on charge of attacking woman priest

The Puthencruz police on Saturday registered a case against three persons for allegedly attacking a 28-year-old woman priest at the Kalari Sree Durga Devi temple at Pancode near Kolencherry.
A case was also registered against the woman and her husband on a complaint filed by the three persons that the couple had attacked them. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused were against the performance of rituals by a woman from the Dalit community. She had joined the temple three years ago.
The woman alleged that the three persons barged into the temple on Saturday evening and attacked her. The police said the three had alleged that the the couple were practising certain ritualistic sacrifices. The incident would be probed, they said.
