Kochi

3 booked on charge of attacking woman priest

The Puthencruz police on Saturday registered a case against three persons for allegedly attacking a 28-year-old woman priest at the Kalari Sree Durga Devi temple at Pancode near Kolencherry.

A case was also registered against the woman and her husband on a complaint filed by the three persons that the couple had attacked them. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused were against the performance of rituals by a woman from the Dalit community. She had joined the temple three years ago.

The woman alleged that the three persons barged into the temple on Saturday evening and attacked her. The police said the three had alleged that the the couple were practising certain ritualistic sacrifices. The incident would be probed, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:05:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/3-booked-on-charge-of-attacking-woman-priest/article31491537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY