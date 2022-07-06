2,995 entrepreneurs use K-SWIFT this year in Ernakulam

Speedy clearance system leads to opening of 2,004 new units

Speedy clearance system leads to opening of 2,004 new units

A total of 2,995 entrepreneurs wanting to start new enterprises have used the online platform for single window clearance, K-SWIFT, this year in Ernakulam district. The speedy clearance process has resulted in the opening of 2,004 new units during the current year in the district, said a communication from the Public Relations Department on Wednesday. These units have brought in ₹18.57 lakh worth of fresh investments.

K-SWIFT helps investors by preventing any delay in getting licences and permits from various departments. Fire and rescue and labour departments, panchayat or municipal clearances, electricity connection, etc. can be obtained through the single window portal. Entrepreneurs can login in to the portal, create their own login identity and upload all the papers required for getting the clearances.