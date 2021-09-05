2,915 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

05 September 2021 20:49 IST

Test positivity rate 13.92%; district’s active caseload 31,293

As many as 2,915 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

A total of 2,887 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection could not be identified in 22 cases. Four health workers were among the infected. The test positivity rate stood at 13.92%, according to a communication from the district administration.

Places that recorded more than 50 cases included Puthenevelikkara (99), Thrikkakara (79),Thripunithura (78), Kottuvalli (72), Chittattukara (70),Vadakkekkara (66), Payipra (65), Nayarambalam (61), Kumbalangi (60), Edathala (50), Maradu (57), Pallippuram (55), Kalamassery (54), Keezhmadu (54), Kunnathunadu (53), Keerampara (51), and Mukkannur (50). Areas that reported fewer than five cases included Ashamannur, Arakkuzha, Avoli, Manjapra, Vennala, Kottapadi, Poonithura, Elanji, Elamkulam, Ayyappankav, and Chalikavattom.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,422 persons recovered from the infection while 4,251 persons were brought under home isolation. A total of 31,293 persons are undergoing treatment in the district.

As part of the vaccination programme jointly organised by Health and Labour departments, 1,342 migrant workers were administered vaccines.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that there would not be vaccinations on Monday at government centres as vaccines are yet to arrive. However, private vaccination centres would be opened. Vaccinations will be resumed from Tuesday at government centres.

Of the 4,435 beds available at various COVID treatment centres in the district, 2,013 are vacant.

Meanwhile, sectoral magistrates took action against 50 persons for not wearing masks and violating other COVID-19 protocols.