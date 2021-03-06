291 new cases in district

KOCHI

06 March 2021 00:37 IST

The district recorded 291 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 7,803 samples were sent for testing.

Two health workers tested positive and the source of infection could not be traced in 13 cases.

Twenty-one people tested positive from Mudakuzha, 16 from Rayamangalam, 12 from Thripunithura, and 11 each from Edappally and Kuttampuzha. As many as 561 people tested negative on Friday, and the active case load is at 7,506. A total of 20,722 people remain in quarantine.

While 6,539 people are recovering from the infection at home, 36 patients are the Government Medical College Hospital, 43 are at PVS Hospital, 12 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and three patients are at the Aluva District Hospital.