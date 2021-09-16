Kochi

2,901 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 2,901 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A total of 2,867 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 28 cases has not been ascertained.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Pallipuram (92), Thrikkakara (77), Karukutty (75), Kottuvally (71), Kalamassery (66), Chengamanad (60), Kavalangad (56), Edappally (55), Nedumbassery (53), Kothamangalam (52), Thripunithura (49), Elankunnapuzha (45), Kunnathunad (42), Asamanoor (41), Kadungalloor (41), and Vengola (41).

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Panayappilli, Pampakuda, Perumbavoor, Panampilly Nagar, and Chakkaraparambu, according to an official release.

As many as 24,825 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


