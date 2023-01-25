29,000 neighbourhood groups in Ernakulam to meet on Thursday

January 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly 29,000 neighbourhood groups (NHGs) in Ernakulam will meet on Thursday to mark the State-wide launch of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kudumbashree State Poverty Eradication Mission.

The convention of NHGs will discuss the changes brought about through neighbourhood groups over the past 25 years. The groups will also discuss issues such as clean neighbourhoods, development of respective localities, and health issues, a senior Kudumbashree Mission official said on Wednesday.

The discussions on various issues and evaluation of the impact of NHGs will be followed by the handing over of a report on local-level sustainable development programmes to area development societies.

The programmes have been chalked out in such a way that they will begin on January 26 and conclude on May 17, which is celebrated in the State as Kudumbashree Day.

The silver jubilee celebrations have been named ‘Chuvadu’, and one of its key aims is to ensure that public spaces are also utilised by women.

The other programmes include donation of blood by 2,500 women in the Kudumbashree Mission, documentation of exemplary works done by NHGs, supply of essential items to 3,000 of the 5,650 families that are in extreme poverty, spending a day with members of Buds schools meant for specially abled children, special training programme for members the Haritha Karma Sena (Green brigade), and operation of Janakiya hotels to supply meals to people at affordable rate.

The works of Kudumbashree members extend to areas such as farming at least 25 cents of fallow land, theatre camps for members of Balasabhas, and the publication of a handwritten magazine to share the experiences of NHG members.