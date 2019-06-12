290 students of MEC bag lucrative jobs

The Government Model Engineering College (MEC), Thrikkakara, has notched up an impressive campus placement record, with over 90 companies recruiting young talents from the institution for the academic year 2018-19.

Nearly 290 students have bagged jobs with lucrative pay packages from corporate giants including Amazon, Deloitte, Ansys, Alcatel Lucent, Cypress Semiconductor, Akamai, Oath, Oracle, RedBus, Cognizant and Bosch, according to an official communication.

The average pay packet was ₹6.6 lakh per annum offered by product companies while the corresponding figure for service companies was ₹4.5 lakh.

The highest pay packages are ₹15 lakh per annum offered by Ansys and ₹14.11 lakh by Akamai.

“Students participate extensively in various tech events to showcase their technical skills. The college also ensures the quality and demand, which attract students from far and wide to become a part of it,” said Principal Vinu Thomas.