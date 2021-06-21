2.90 kgs of heroin seized

KOCHI

21 June 2021 22:53 IST

Personnel of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Kochi unit seized 2.90 kgs of heroin from a checked-in trolley bag at the Cochin International Airport and arrested a woman hailing from Zimbabwe, who arrived from Johannesburg on board a Qatar Airways flight, in this connection on Saturday.

The heroin was concealed in a specially-made false bottom in Sharon Chigwaza’s trolley bag.

