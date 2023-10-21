29 sanctioned posts of doctors vacant at Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam

October 21, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Govt. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam has 31 vacant posts of doctors out of the current sanctioned strength of 170 doctors in various departments, as per the reply received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The current strength is 139 against the 170 sanctioned posts across 26 departments. The Department of General Medicine has the highest gap of six vacant posts. The current strength of doctors in the department is 14 against the sanctioned strength of 20, as per the information provided by the Public Information Officer in response to a query filed by Raju Vazhakkala, RTI activist.

There are four vacant positions in the Department of Physiology out of the 10 sanctioned posts. The hospital has 54 doctors working on contract basis.

The reply stated that there are 25 dialysis units. Only 20 units are presently in working condition. The life span of five units had ended and it had been included in the list of condemned materials. The fee for a dialysis is 420. It is free for those under the below poverty line category; and patients under the Karunya and Medisep programmes.