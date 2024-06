The Ernakulam Rural police have detained 29 persons for gambling for money in two separate cases.

The Njarakkal police detained 25 persons from a club and seized ₹74,000. A raid based on a tip-off led to the detention.

The Kuruppampady police detained four migrant workers and seized ₹33,000. A raid conducted by a team led by the Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police found the accused engaged in gambling outside their rented home.