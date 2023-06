June 23, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 29 cases involving ₹1.10 crore that were pending for 10 years were settled at an adalat that was hosted here on Friday by Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). This was through the concerted efforts of the agency and the Revenue department. The Chairman of GCDA K. Chandran Pillai, secretary T.N. Rajesh, and Revenue officials were present.