287 more in home quarantine in Ernakulam

On Thursday, 287 people were added to the list of people in home quarantine in Ernakulam district. Also, 1,034 people who completed the quarantine period were removed from the list. There are now 3,843 people in home quarantine in the district.

Two persons were brought to hospital isolation on Thursday, taking the total number in hospital isolation to 35. Of these, there are 21 in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), five in Moovattupuzha general hospital, two in Aluva district hospital, one in Karuvelipady government hospital, and six in private hospitals.

There are 17 patients getting treated at MCH. Of these four are U.K. nationals, 10 are Ernakulam residents, two from Kannur and one from Malappuram.

Samples of 32 patients were sent for testing on Thursday. All the 37 results received on the day were negative. Results of 99 samples are awaited.

Mental health telemedicine was provided to 429 people under quarantine. Twelve calls came to the Corona Control Room (0484-2368802, 2428077, 2424077) seeking mental health support.