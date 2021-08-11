2,856 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR is 13.08%

Around 2,856 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,760 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 74 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 13.08%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thripunithura (98), Kizhakkambalam (81), Thrikkakara (75), Chittatukara (70), Vengola (67), Koovapadi (65), Kalamassery (62), Sreemoolanagaram (51), Payipra (48), Kunnathunadu (47), Kavalangad (46), Keezhmad (45), Elankunnapuzha (43), Edathala (42), Chellanam, and Nayaramabalam (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Thevara, Ayappankavu, Kuttampuzha, Perumpadapu, Maneed, Mukkannoor, Karuvelipadi, Chalikavattom, Thuravoor, Panayappilli, Puthrika, Chakkaraparambu, Panampilly Nagar, Poonithura, and Ramamangalam, according to an official release.

Around 21,836 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 24,497 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.