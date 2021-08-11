Kochi

2,856 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR is 13.08%

A customer shows his vaccination certificate to buy liquor from Kerala State Beverages Corporation outlet in the city on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Around 2,856 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,760 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 74 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 13.08%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thripunithura (98), Kizhakkambalam (81), Thrikkakara (75), Chittatukara (70), Vengola (67), Koovapadi (65), Kalamassery (62), Sreemoolanagaram (51), Payipra (48), Kunnathunadu (47), Kavalangad (46), Keezhmad (45), Elankunnapuzha (43), Edathala (42), Chellanam, and Nayaramabalam (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Thevara, Ayappankavu, Kuttampuzha, Perumpadapu, Maneed, Mukkannoor, Karuvelipadi, Chalikavattom, Thuravoor, Panayappilli, Puthrika, Chakkaraparambu, Panampilly Nagar, Poonithura, and Ramamangalam, according to an official release.

Around 21,836 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 24,497 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 10:30:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2856-new-cases-in-ernakulam-tpr-is-1308/article35864600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY