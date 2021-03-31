283 COVID cases, 309 recoveries reported

On Tuesday, 283 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the district and 10,887 samples were sent for testing.

Pallipuram saw 26 new cases, Thripunithura 14, Thrikkakara 12, and Koothattukulam 10. No new cases were reported among health workers.

A total of 309 people tested negative on the day and Ernakulam’s active caseload stands at 2,163. As many as 10,975 people are in quarantine. While 1,494 people are recovering at home, 18 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 23 patients are recovering at PVS Hospital and four are at the District Hospital, Aluva.

At private hospitals, 151 patients are being treated, while 21 people are being monitored at FLTCs and 101 are admitted at SLTCs.